‘Chance to make difference’: Could you be a councillor in Spilsby?

Spilsby Town Council is looking to hear from anyone interested in becoming a local councillor.

The council says: “If you feel that you could represent your community and make a difference to the lives of people within the town you could be just the right person for the role.”

Those wanting to be considered should contact the Town Council for an application form. Applications should be submitted to the council by 12pm on September 1. For more details email spilsbytowncouncil@btcon nect.com.