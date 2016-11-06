Police to reduce presence at future remembrance events

The police presence at Remembrance Sunday parades in Grantham and around the county is likely to be much reduced from next year because of the pressure on resources.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, told the Journal this week that the force can no longer provide the numbers that it has in the past and that parade organisers must take on more of the responsibility for making sure roads are closed and there are sufficient people to marshal the parades.

Ch Insp Vickers said: “We have about 44 parades each year throughout Lincolnshire. and we are under pressure to review our commitment to these events on that Sunday.

“We need to work with the Royal British Legion. We have different assignments to each parade but the bottom line is that we want them to be safe and legal.

“I anticipate there will still be a police presence but we expect the planning to be done in such a way that while police will be involved there will be more non-police marshals.”

Ch Insp Vickers said alternative routes may need to be found in some locations if there are not enough people to marshal road closures.

He will meet with local councillors and RBL representatives in Grantham later this year to discuss future arrangements.

John Knightall, chairman of the Grantham RBL, said he had not been involved in any talks with the police yet. He said: “We have not had any discussions locally. We want to concentrate on this year’s parade and then we will worry about it.”

This year’s Grantham parade will go ahead on Sunday, November 13, starting at the bus station at 10.20am and making its way through town to St Wulfram’s Church for an 11am service conducted by the rector, Father Stuart Cradduck. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths before the parade makes its way back to the bus station.