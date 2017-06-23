Police seize stolen caravans and cars on ‘unauthorised’ gypsy site in Skegness

Police have seized two stolen caravans and two stolen cars from an ‘unauthorised’ travellers’ site in Skegness.

Witnesses saw five police cars and two recovery trucks at the site on playing fields on an industrial estate off Wainfleet Road.

A stolen caravan seized by police from an unauthorised travellers' site in Skegness. ANL-170623-081916001

Coast Inspector Colin Haigh was overseeing yesterday’s operation and said the unauthorised encampment was subject to a multi-agency operation and two stolen caravans have been recovered from the site. It is expected any occupants remaining on the site will soon be served with eviction notices by East Lindsey District Council.

This is the second group of travellers to move on to the site in recent weeks - the latest arriving at the weekend.

Insp Haigh said: “Lincolnshire Police welcome all sections of the community to enjoy our coastal resorts but we will work with landowners to repossess land subject to unauthorised encampments.

“Camping on playing fields also presents a public safety issue because vehicles were driving on the playing fields where members of the public were exercising dogs and playing ball games.”