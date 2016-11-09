Police seek women after groceries theft in Skegness

Do you recognise these women? Police would like to speak to them after a groceries theft in Skegness.

A spokesman said: “We are looking to speak with two women following the theft of groceries from the Co-op in Roman Bank on October 22.

“Items were taken from the shop without being paid for and it is believed these women may be able to assist our inquires. “

One of the women is thought to be in her late teens, had hair tied up in a bun and wore a dark coat with a hood. The other is thought to be in her early 40’s with dark hair tied back and wore a similar coat.

If you recognise these women, or this is you, call 101, quoting incident 05 of 22 October. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.