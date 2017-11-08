Police seek help after two burglaries in Skegness

An appeal is being made by the police for information in connection with two burglaries that took place in the last week in Skegness.

On Friday, November 3, a property on Wainfleet Road was broken into between 8.30am and 4pm.

On Monday, November 6, a property on Lincoln Road was broken into between 8am and 5.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed anything in relation to these incidents is asked to call 101 and let the call-taker know that your information is for the attention of DC Gary Mathews.

In addition, police would like to know if anyone has purchased or seen any of the following:

- A white giant racing bike with a red flash over the cross bar

- A heart shaped set of earrings

- A silver Pandora bracelet, with a charm that contains the word “friend”

- A HP purple laptop in a purple case

- A Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 tablet - serial number R525600ATGP

Call in to 101 if you have come across anything in the last few days and you are unsure where it might have come from, such as a laptop or jewellery.