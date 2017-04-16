Police remove drugs from streets of Skegness in special operation

Drugs have been removed from the streets of Skegness in a special police operation to make the town safe for visitors.

Last night officers from Skegness were accompanied by Cpl Hallworth and RAF Police Dog Sonic as they visited clubs and pubs around the town.

Earlier in the day, visitors would have noticed a larger that usual police presence in the town - all part of a special Easter operation focusing on priority issues identified by the resident community.

Operation California was a joint operation involving East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Special Police, Lincolnshire Police volunteers and Skegness Police.

Insp Colin Haigh, of the Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team, tweeted at 10pm: “Drug operation in Skegness tonight. Extra resources supporting @SkegnessPolice to ensure we keep you safe #OpCalifornia.”

And there was an invitation by East Lindsey’s Chief Inspector Dan Whyment: “Excellent work keeping people safe in Skeg. Please enjoy a night with us on the coast - no drugs though!! #opcalifornia.”

Insp Haigh said this morning: “The latest Operation California drug operation was a huge success with the police and East Lindsey District Council colleagues sending a clear message that Skegness and Ingoldmells are family resorts and drugs are not welcome.

“We searched numerous people during the operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after trying to run away from officers.

“More operations will be carried out during the summer to ensure we keep the coast area drug free and bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to enjoy the support of all licensees and Skegness Pubwatch in conducting these operations and we receive positive comments from the public who appreciate the difficult job that officers do.”

Visitors will continue to see an increased police presence in Skegness over the Bank Holiday.

Insp Haigh said: “We have co-ordinated our resources in order to be as visible as possible when our calls for service are at their peak.

“We are expecting a large influx of holiday makers and day trippers and I want them to feel safe whilst they are in the town.

“In addition to tackling ASB and shop thefts, we will be focusing on our local priorities, which include street drinking and cycling on pavements”.

The mobile police station will be parked in the Lumley Road and Grand Parade areas and the Skegness policing team will be available to offer crime prevention advice on scams, fraud prevention and caravan safety.

The team are keen to encourage people to visit them at the mobile police station or to stop them for a chat whilst on patrol.

