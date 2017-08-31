Police release suspect ‘under investigation’ after attack on young gay man in Skegness

A 56-year-old man arrested following an hate crime attack on a 21-year-old in Skegness has been released ‘under investigation’ by police.

The alleged incident took place at McDonald’s in Grand Parade on Bank Holiday Monday and in full view of families who were sat with young children.

Now the man’s parents say they are trying to help their son regain his confidence because he only came out three months ago after battling with his sexuality for years.

His mum, who has asked to remain anonymous but lives locally, said she and her husband had gone to buy ice-creams when the attack happened.

She said: “I got a call saying, ‘can you come back I’ve been attacked?’

“We rushed back and I couldn’t believe what I saw. The man had struck my son 15 or 16 times with what we thought was a walking stick but CCTV has shown it to be a metal bar.

“He also took a boiling hot cup and threw it over him shouting ‘this should clean away the aids’.

“As well as the marks on my son’s back from the bar and burns, he has been mentally scarred by the incident.

“How can this happen in this day and age? I am a Christian and we accept everyone into the church.

“We were so proud of my son when he finally came out.

“He was just beginning to feel good about life - like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders - and now this has happened. It has set him right back.

“He’s afraid to go out. The whole family is in shock.”

The only comfort they have has been from the customers at McDonald’s. “One customer came up and said I don’t know how your son took so many blows,” said the mother.

“The husband of another customer, who was shocked the attack happened in front of children, said he would be proud of him if he was his son because he didn’t retaliate.

“It means a lot to us.”

Lincolnshire Police say a 56 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault.

He has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the police should call 101 quoting incident 367 dated 28/08/2017