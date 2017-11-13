Police plea for witnesses after man dies in accident near Spilsby

An appeal is being made for witnesses after a man died in an accident at Old Bolingbroke, near Spilsby.

The man, who was aged 52 and is believed to live locally, was driving through New Bolingbroke on Saturday when his car left the road.

The accident happened just before 5.15pm in Fen Lane and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed he was alone in the car. Anyone who was in the area and saw the silver Saab before it left the road or saw the actual collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 334 of the 11th November.