Police plea after burglary in Skegness

Police are appealing for information after a distinctive piece of equipment used for lifting glass was stolen from a property in Skegness overnight.

The burglary took place at a property in Victoria Road.

As well as the glass sucker, offenders also stole a petty cash tin.

The police are asking the public to look out for a Woods glass vacuum sucker, model MRTA611, with a serial number of 15/0725.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dan Healey by calling 101 and quoting incident number 52 of 10th April.