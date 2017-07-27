Police of future in Skegness meet Lincolnshire’s Deputy Chief Constable

A top cop has told young volunteers to go out in the world and get as much experience as possible before deciding to join the police force.

The advice came from Lincolnshire’s new Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor when he met Skegness’ Police Cadets for an informal chat during their weekly meeting on Wednesday at the police station in Park Avenue.

You need to be confident that when the going gets tough you can keep going Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor

Dep Chief Con Naylor made reference to the incident where PC Sally West, who was present at the meeting, was attacked while arresting a drunk in Lumley Square.

He said: “You need to be confident that when the going gets tough you can keep going.

“Go out into the world, experience life and come back with a really good CV that shows lots of skills.”

The cadets got their opportunity to ask Dep Chief Con Naylor questions, including did he always want to join the police force. He said: “I love ski-ing and was an instructor at Aviemore for a while, so by now I would have been a middle-aged ski bum.

“But even after four weeks in the job in Lincolnshire I’m enjoying it immensely and already want to stay.”

Membership of the Skegness Police Cadets has risen from four to 14 over the past year and they have attended a number of local events, including Operation California where customers are tested for drug use before entering pubs.

Senior cadet Ben White, 15, has been a member for just under a year. He said: “I’ve always had an interest in the police force. Skegness is a brilliant place but there are issues. I wanted to play a small part in helping it be a better place to live.”

Dancer with Little Gems Megan Meeds, 15, has been a member for three weeks. She said: “It’s something I want to do as a career and I wanted to do something different to dancing. It’s been great fun.”

Their leader Sgt Kate Odlin said: “Getting to meet the Deputy Chief Constable has been a huge opportunity for the cadets. It allows us to highlight how important the cadets are in the police family. They are our police of the future.”