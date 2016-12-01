Police ‘need a word’ with car-crash driver in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a motorist crashed into a fence and left the scene today (Thursday).
The incident took place in Peter Chambers Way, Mablethorpe, earlier today and involved a silver car.
Shortly after 3pm, the Mablethorpe and Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: “We need a word with the driver who has just crashed their car in Mablethorpe”.
They attached the photograph (above) which showed the extent of the damage to the vehicle and the fence.
If you are the motorist - or if you have any information - call 101 and quote incident number 205 of December 1.