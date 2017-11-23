Police in Skegness giving tips on crime prevention

Police are to hold crime prevention surgery in Skegness tomorrow.

A member of the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on hand at Skegness Library to offer crime prevention and home security tips.

Property marking kits for the home will be available, as well as packs for caravans, bicycles and fishing equipment.

There will be information on doorstep crime, scams and internet security.

It is also an opportunity to have your cycle micro-chipped along with cycle passports, at £6 per bike.

Purse bells and hi-vis and reflective items will be available for a small charge.

The surgery takes place from 10am to 12noon.