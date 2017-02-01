Police in Skegness area support Safer Internet Day campaign

Police are joining a campaign to reduce the rising number of cyber crimes.

A number of events are being held in the Skegness area to mark Safer Internet Day on Tuesday. Neighbourhood policing teams will be out at six locations to warn people of the risks and advise them on how they can protect themselves.

PCSO Dave Bunker ANL-170102-125550001

Lincolnshire Coast Neighbourhood Policing Insp Colin Haigh said: “The Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team are pleased to support Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues.

“We are aware that as use of the internet grows, so does the ingenuity of cyber criminals. We have seen crime patterns changing over the last few years and more and more offences are now being committed online.

“These range from scams and frauds to cyberbullying and vulnerable members of the community being targeted via social networking sites.

“The Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team support any initiatives that seek to make all of our communities safer places and this includes our online communities.”

The Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team support any initiatives that seek to make all of our communities safer places and this includes our online communities Lincolnshire Coast Neighbourhood Policing Insp Colin Haigh

PCSO Dave Bunker said: “Please join us on the day at our events and also online by following our team Twitter accounts @SkegnessPolice and @PCSO_Bunker.”

Events will be held at Barclays, Lumley Road, Skegness, 10am – 3pm’ TSB, Roman Bank, Skegness 10am – 3pm; County Linx Bus outside the Hildreds Centre, Skegness, 10am – 3pm; Co-op, Chapel St Leonards, 9am – 11am; The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness, 11.15am to 1pm; Co-op, Wainfleet 1.30pm to 3.30pm.