Police in major operation to improve road safety in Skegness

Three people have been arrested in a pre-planned operation in Skegness police to improve road safety.

Officers were joined by special constabulary from Northamptonshire yesterday to emulate the ‘great strides’ they have made in the area of roads policing, according to Insp Jason Baxter.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of an offensive weapon; two people were arrested on suspicion of driving with no insurance; and action was taken in respect of three individuals whose vehicles had no tax.

Inspector Jason Baxter explained: “We were joined by Special Constabulary colleagues from Northants for this operation and the reasoning behind that was because they’ve made great strides in the area of Roads Policing involving their Special officers - we’re really keen to emulate this achievement.

“Today we had Lincolnshire Specials along with members of our local Neighbourhoods Policing Team and officers from EMOpSS Tactical Roads Policing Team also involved in the operation in Skegness. The aim of the day was to improve road safety and for our Neighbourhoods colleagues to provide crime reduction advice.

“Although the really busy part of the holiday season is over this will be an ideal opportunity to iron out any initial teething issues ready for next Summer so the operation can be deployed again.

“We’re really pleased to have been joined by our colleagues from Northamptonshire and grateful for them having given up their time to work with us.”

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of an offensive weapon; two people were arrested on suspicion of driving with no insurance; action was taken in respect of three individuals whose vehicles had no tax.

Some other statistics from the operation include:

- 15,457 ANPR reads

- 971 of those had hits/markers

- 246 showed no tax

- 58 showed no insurance

Insp Baxter said: “W.”e had Lincolnshire Specials along with members of our local Neighbourhoods Policing Team and officers from EMOpSS Tactical Roads Policing Team also involved in the operation in Skegness. The aim of the day was to improve road safety and for our Neighbourhoods colleagues to provide crime reduction advice.

“Although the really busy part of the holiday season is over this will be an ideal opportunity to iron out any initial teething issues ready for next Summer so the operation can be deployed again.

“We’re really pleased to have been joined by our colleagues from Northamptonshire and grateful for them having given up their time to work with us.”

l In another operation, police are continuing to tackle the problem of beggars and associated in shelters and anti-social behaviour on the streets of Skegness. This follows complaints about the homeless in shelters on the foreshore and observations by the neighbourhood policing team. For full details see this week’s Skegness Standard.