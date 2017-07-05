Police arrest man and woman in Skegness area on suspicion of firearms offences

Police have arrested two people in the Skegness area on suspicion of firearms offences.

Witnesses on social media said they saw “armed police” at the Happy Days Club in Chapel St Leonards yesterday.

One witness said there were “five police cars and an armed response car” at the scene.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said a man and a woman, both aged 25, were arrested last night from addresses in Skegness.

The spokesman said they have been “arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following an incident in Gibson Road, Sileby, in the early hours of Sunday, July 2.”

They are currently still in police custody.