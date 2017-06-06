Police and crime panel to ‘go live’

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel will broadcast live online from its annual general meeting.

At the meeting the panel will elect a chairman and vice-Chairman, review the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire’s annual report for 2016-17 and receive a report on the work of Lincolnshire’s Community Safety Partnerships.

The meeting will take place at 11am, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Manby, Lincolnshire, LN11 8UP on Friday June 16. The meeting is open to the public.

Residents can tune in at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk and listen live or play the audio back if the meeting has ended.