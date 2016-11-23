Polce called to remove councillors from meeting in Chapel St Leonards

Police have confirmed they were called to remove two members of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council from the closed session of a meeting.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “They (the council) were advised that a police attendance was not appropriate in the circumstances and so they closed the meeting.” The meeting on Thursday followed the resignation of former clerk Michael Green, who our sources claim is now taking action against the council.

Chairman of Chapel St Leonards Council, Coun Mel Turton-Leivers, told the Standard: “As with any HR issue I am unable to comment.” Asked to confirm he called the police to have two councillors removed from the meeting, he said: “As I said, I am unable to comment.” An Acas spokesman said: “We can’t confirm cases that we deal with due to confidentiality reasons.” Mr Green also said he was unable to comment at this time. However, Coun Rae Rigby has confirmed she was one of the councillors who refused to leave the meeting when asked. She said: “I believed it was in the interests of the people of Chapel who voted for me to be there. I plan to carry on serving them.”