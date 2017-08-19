Plenty of family fun in Skegness and Spilsby this weekend

SATURDAY
Family Fun Day, Skegness Live and Learn, Tower Gardens, 10am.
Let’s Hang On – The Music of Frankie Valli, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Family summer roller disco, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 11.30am, 2.15pm, 5pm.
Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.
SUNDAY
Charity Family Fun Day, Spilsby Pavilion and Playing Fields, 10am - 2pm. Bouncy castle and soft play, That Food Van Spilsby will be there selling burgers, hotdogs, jacket potatoes and more. We have Gavin Willerton who will be preforming some live music. Bears Coaching will be there with their Bubble Balls. Range of craft stalls and Vikki’s Quest will be doing a raffle, a kids and adults tombola, hook a duck, winning windmills, guess how many sweets, guess teddy’s birthday as well as refreshments! We also have face painting, ice creams, candyfloss. Festival glitter! We have Twist and Make Balloons
Beautiful Noise : The Neil Diamond Story, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm
Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4
TUESDAY
Lipstick On Your Collar, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.
Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.
Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.
