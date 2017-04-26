‘Please help find my bike’ appeal by off-roader owner

The owner of an off-road bike, who has spent the last year bringing it up to scratch for his hobby, has appealed for anyone with information to report it to police.

The bike was stolen from a property in the Gibraltar Road area of Croft in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Josh Fearn, 27, who has been off-road riding for nearly six years bought the bike last July and said he recently spent £1,500-£1,600 doing it up.

He said the bike was worth around £5,000.

“So, it’s quite gutting,” he added. “I spent a lot of time doing it up - it’s heart breaking that it’s gone now.

“It’s quite sentimental to me.”

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, they say the offender broke the window of a garage to gain access.

Anyone with information about the bike or who saw anything suspicious in the area should contact officers on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident 14 of April 24.