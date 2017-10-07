Plea to help children in Skegness having tough time at Christmas

A charity in Skegness helping disadvantaged children is appealing for donations of gifts and toys to give the youngsters a special Christmas.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, in Scarbrough Avenue, is holding a week of festive fun in December for 21 children aged seven-13.

Many of these children are said to be experiencing ‘difficult times at home’ - and the week in Skegness affords them an enjoyable break.

Staff at the centre, which won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, are now hoping the ‘goodwill’ of the local community will see donations being made, while local businesses are encouraged to offer activities the children can enjoy.

Centre manager Ali Byerley said: “The weather is not good this time of the year but we still do what we can to offer them plenty of fun activities they can enjoy. In previous years we have taken them to Butlins, Captain Kids, dinner out and karaoke.”

The centre, which has been running for 125 years, gives a holiday to 700 children each year. Staff then have the difficult task of picking 21 of these children to return for the Christmas week.

“We pick the ones most in need, those that are not getting the attention they need at home, and those that have really had a lasting effect on our staff,” added Ali. “Many of the children who come here go away with happy memories to last them a lifetime.”

Donations can be dropped off at the children’s holiday centre, or at the Hildreds shopping centre.

For more details, or to offer help, call 01754 763826.