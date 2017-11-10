Plea for help to identify man after theft at Ingoldmells market

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man wanted in collection with a theft from Ingoldmells market.

The offence took place at Eastgate Market around 1pm on October 14, and a debit card that was taken has since been used to purchase items.

The individual pictured is described as being of a slim build, and was described as wearing a grey hooded jacket, black t-shirt, black and white baseball cap worn backwards, and also wearing a distinctive black/silver coloured necklace.

If you have any information about who this man is, call 101 and inform the call-taker that this is for the attention of PC Jensen. Alternatively quote incident 155 of 15 October.