Play your part in Skegness theatre show

If you fancy yourself as a budding researcher, the people behind a brand new Skegness theatre production are looking for you.

The SO Festival and arts organisation Black Country Touring are offering free training and skills in oral history interviewing and recording techniques to volunteers to help tell the story of the seaside town.

Called ‘Life’s a Beach,’ the production will premier next summer at the annual SO Festival and draw on stories of seasonal visitors and year round residents.

Organisers are looking for ‘a breath of stories’ to be collected - from local businesses running traditional seaside entertainment to stories of the local fishermen or the bin men.

The project has been made possible thanks to a partnership between Black Country Touring and the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, who deliver the SO Festival.

A spokesperson for the SO Festival said: “Our volunteer researchers will interview local people and record their stories and personal memories of Skegness; the stories of people who live there all year round and of the seasonal visitors.

“You may know someone who might have an interesting story to tell. It might be someone in your local community or your own family. If so, then we want to hear from you.”

To get involved, you must be available for the training session on Thursday, October 20, from 2pm to 4pm at The Storehouse, Skegness, and be aged at least 18. No experience is necessary.

Contact Katie-Louise Green on 01507 613449 or katie-louise.green@mvtlc.org for more details.