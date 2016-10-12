Pilgrim set to pilot new role

Boston is set to be the focus of a pilot introducing a new nursing role to the county.

The Government’s new nursing associate which was announced in December last year and is planned to sit alongside existing nursing care support workers and fully-qualified registered nurses to deliver hands-on care for patients.

Now, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, Lincolnshire Care Association and St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice have been successful in their joint bid to pilot the new staff.

Debrah Bates, Deputy Chief Nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It’s quite an accolade to have been successful in our bid. At ULHT we will be looking at having our trainee nursing associates particularly based at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, to strengthen our workforce.

“This is all about providing safe and high quality care for our patients using new roles and will help with the current and predicted shortfall in registered nurses. We currently have 265 nursing vacancies at ULHT.”

Health Education England is hoping to have 1,000 nursing associate trainees recruited and ready to start nationwide by December.

In England 11 sites have been chosen to deliver the first wave of training.

The course is full-time and will run for two years and is a practice-based course with the University of Lincoln.

On qualification, these trainees will become the first nursing associates in the country.

Susan Ombler, Deputy Director of Nursing at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “This is a great opportunity to develop and grow the future workforce with the right skills and knowledge to meet the delivery of high quality patient care in Lincolnshire. We are looking forward to welcoming the new trainees in their placements with us and supporting them in their career.”