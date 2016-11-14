PICTURES: How the Skegness area fell silent to honour brave

Tributes have been paid to the brave who have lost their lives in conflict in Remembrance Day parades across the district.

Ih Skegness more than 40 organisations, churches and schools gathered at the coach park in Richmond Drive on Sunday to march along streets lines with residents to the memorial at St Matthew’s Church.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton laying a wreath at the memorial in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161114-110413001

Among those laying wreaths were the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton and MP Matt Warman. It was also a day to honour our veterans, Alec Gurney, ex 8th Army, and Reg Bower, a Burma Star veteran.

The streets of Spilsby were also lined with residents for the parade from the Market Place to St James Church with similar events held in Burgh -le-Marsh, Ingoldmells and Alford.

Carnival queen Ellie Mitchell, Princess Kimberley Ellis and Rosebud Alycia Dickinson, nine laying a wreath during the Remembrance Day parade in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161114-110628001

Former Desert Rat 91-year old Alec Gurney proudly displays his medals at the Welcome Inn in Skegness with Lee Croft. ANL-161114-110829001

A wreath is laid at the memorial in Spilsby. Photo: Ron Worth. ANL-161114-114759001

A wreath is laid at the Remembrance Day parade in Spilsby. ANL-161114-110742001