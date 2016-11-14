PICTURES: How the Skegness area fell silent to honour brave

Tributes have been paid to the brave who have lost their lives in conflict in Remembrance Day parades across the district.
Ih Skegness more than 40 organisations, churches and schools gathered at the coach park in Richmond Drive on Sunday to march along streets lines with residents to the memorial at St Matthew’s Church.
Among those laying wreaths were the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton and MP Matt Warman. It was also a day to honour our veterans, Alec Gurney, ex 8th Army, and Reg Bower, a Burma Star veteran.
The streets of Spilsby were also lined with residents for the parade from the Market Place to St James Church with similar events held in Burgh -le-Marsh, Ingoldmells and Alford.
