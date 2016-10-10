PICTURE UPDATE: Pensioner hit by bus

A man, thought to be in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus on Lumley Road, Skegness.

A police spokesman said the incident was called to them at 12.52pm.

A motorist told the Standard: “There are two ambulances and about six police cars on the scene.

“The road is also blocked.”

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police are asked to call 101 with incident reference number 164 of October 10, 2016.