PICTURE SPECIAL: Audi procession as hundreds of mourners pay tribute to Lincolnshire 11-year-old who died following asthma attack

A police led procession of vehicles has this afternoon wound its way from Stickney to Boston Crematorium in memory of a Lincolshire 11-year-old boy.

The vehicles gathered at Stickney at midday before travelling towards Boston Crematorium for the funeral of George Smith, who is from the village.

The police led funeral procession for George Smith this afternoon. Photo: John Aron

George died in October following an asthma attack, he was just 11 years old.

An appeal on the Facebook page George - Forever Young, organised by Claire Farrow, called on Audi owners to join the procession because that was his favourite vehicle.



A post made on the Facebook page this afternoon reads: "Just leaving the funeral now and I can 100% say I've never been more proud of a group of people that I've never met before :-) Words can't convey how I feel right now - thank you so much to all of you. Safe journey to those that have left."

A wake is being held at Stickney Village Hall.

