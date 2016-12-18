PICTURE GALLERY: Family and friends remember their loved ones at special service

Loved ones have been remembered with the Butterfly Hospice Trust’s annual Light up aLife service at Boston Stump.

Family members and friends of patients past and present were joined by hospice supporters on Saturday to celebrate cherished memories.

Light of Life Service for Butterfly Hospice, at Boston Stump. Swineshead Silver Band.

The service included a selection of readings, music and carols, before guests were invited to light their tealights and place a dedication card of remembrance on a Christmas tree.

The event was organised by staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and the Butterfly Hospice Trust, who work in partnership to deliver care at the hospice in Rowan Way.

Linda Sanderson, manager of the Butterfly Hospice Trust, said: “I was touched by the number of people who came to our Lights up a Life service and believe this is a reflection of the positive impact the hospice, its staff and volunteers are having in the local community. Not only did this give a special time for reflection and remembrance, it was a wonderfully uplifting way to celebrate the past year.

“On behalf of everyone at both the Butterfly Hospice Trust and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, I would like to thank everyone who gave their time to show their support.”

Just over 100 people attended the service.