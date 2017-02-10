Pedestrian crossing being replaced in Skegness - disruption expected

A pedestrian crossing on Lumley Road, Skegness, is being replaced, with works due to start on Monday, February 20.

The existing crossing, which is near the junction with Rutland Road, has reached the end of its working life and will be replaced with new equipment.

The new signals will use extra low voltage LED technology which is more energy efficient and emits less carbon dioxide. It also requires less annual maintenance, so ongoing running costs will be lower.

In addition, the new equipment will be able to detect people on the crossing, ensuring they have time to cross safely.

John Monk, group manager (Design Services), said: “The new crossing will be safer, cheaper to maintain and more energy efficient, so it’s a win-win situation. There will be some disruption during the works, but this will be outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

The works are expected to be completed in early March, depending on the weather. The road will remain open, although one lane will be closed to ensure safe working for the contractors with temporary traffic lights put in place. A small limited parking area near the crossing will also be suspended during the works.

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across the county, visitwww.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .