Peaceful night for fire crews in Skegness area

This stunning picture of fireworks in Skegness on Bonfire Night was taken by one of our readers, Yolande Anderson, at the display organised by Busters. ANL-170611-084806001
Fire crews have reported a quiet Bonfire Night across the county.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Thankfully Lincolnshire had a very peaceful Bonfire Night.

“We attended a few bonfires which were under control and no action required.”

In Skegness, a good crowd turned out for the fireworks display organised by Busters fun pub on the foreshore.

Our photograph was taken by reader Yolande Anderson. She said: “The fireworks were amazing with an amazing crowd.”