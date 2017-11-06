Peaceful night for fire crews in Skegness area

Fire crews have reported a quiet Bonfire Night across the county.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Thankfully Lincolnshire had a very peaceful Bonfire Night.

“We attended a few bonfires which were under control and no action required.”

In Skegness, a good crowd turned out for the fireworks display organised by Busters fun pub on the foreshore.

Our photograph was taken by reader Yolande Anderson. She said: “The fireworks were amazing with an amazing crowd.”