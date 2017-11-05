Pay tribute to lost loved one at special sevice in Skegness

There will be a chance to remember a lost loved one at an upcoming event in Skegness.

St Barnabas Hospice is to hold a Light up a Light service at St Paul’s Baptist Church, in Beresford Avenue, on Friday, December 1, at 6.30pm.

It will feature touching readings, music, and a time for quiet reflection.

Candles will also be lit in remembrance.

It is one of nine Light up a Light events the charity is holding across Lincolnshire during November and December.

A spokesman said: “All of these unique celebrations are a special time for families and friends to join together in remembering the people that they love, who are no longer with us.”

The events will last about an hour to 90 minutes.

They are free to attend and open to everyone, regardless of faith.

There is no need to book in advance.