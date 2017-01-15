‘Patients at heart of our surgery’: Spilsby practice celebrates ‘good’ CQC report

A two-year project to further put patients’ care at the heart of Spilsby Surgery has been rewarded after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission found the service ‘good’.

Inspectors visited the surgery in Bull Yard in November and the recognition of the work done by doctors and the rest of the team is ‘well-deserved’, according to practice manager Jason Longstaff.

The overall rating of ‘good’ in the published CQC report includes safety, effectiveness, caring, management and being responsive to people’s needs.

In his summary, Professor Steve Field, Chief Inspector of General Practice, highlights a number of services.

He states: “The practice was responsive to the needs of patients and tailored its services to meet those needs.

“Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

“Patients said there was continuity of care and access to GPs and clinicians through the telephone triage system was effective and same day appointments were available.

“The practice had good facilities and was well-equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.”

Areas where improvements could be made were also outlined including consistency around enabling staff to identify children who may be subject to safeguarding concerns and moinitoring those youngsters who do not attend appointments in secondary care.

He adds: “The practice should also review the process used to check dispensary stock is within expiry date and maintain appropriate records.”

The surgery serves the community of Spilsby and surrounding villages.

Mr Longstaff said: “We are delighted with the report. We did not prepare for the inspection day - we have been putting things in place for the past two years to put the patients back at the centre of focus.

“For instance we signed up for the extended hours scheme so patients who work can get to see a doctor without taking time off.

“It is really satisfying to get the work we have done recognised by the CQC. All credit to the team for getting the recognition they deserve.”