Patient praises surgery after he’s back playing organ within weeks of hand operation

A pensioner is praising a medical practice in Skegness after returning to playing the organ in church just two weeks after a minor operation at the surgery.

Richard Roe, who is on the executive committee of Patient Participation Group at Beacon Medical Practice, said he had expected to be out of action for weeks.

“Recovery was really quick. I was back playing the organ at Burgh church after just two weeks. It was fantastic.” Patient Richard Roe

He said: “I’d been referred to a specialist in Boston for tests for carpal tunnel problems and was given the option of having the operation at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston or minor surgery at Beacon Medical Practice.

“I chose to have it done at Beacon and got my appointment really quickly for two weeks later.

“There were three nurses and the specialist in the minor operations theatre at the medical centre and I felt very safe in their care.

“I had a local anaesthetic and it was no worse than going to the dentist.

“Recovery was really quick. I was back playing the organ at Burgh church after just two weeks. It was fantastic. I couldn’t have had better treatment in London.”

Mr Roe and other members of the Patient Participation Group are now urging other patients to make use of the service and save themselves a journey to hospital or having to wait longer for treatment.

Beacon Medical Practice, in Churchill Avenue, covers a 10-mile radius and has two other branch surgeries serving the coast – at Ingoldmells and Chapel. There are 23,000 patients at the practice, which rises sharply in the summer.

However, Marigold Chisnall, who is also a member of the executive group, said it is easier to get an appointment than some patients believe. She said: “Everyone calls at the same time as soon as lines open at 8am. There are 10 operators working for an hour non-stop. I always call later to see if there has been a cancellation.”

The PPG would like some younger patient members to join them. If you would like to get involved, call 01754 897000.