Patient leaves more than £37k to hospital

More than £37,000 has been donated to cancer services at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Wendy Coleman, who died aged 66, left a ‘legacy’ in her will to donate £18,622.15 each to the chemotherapy suite and the Boston Cancer Leukaemia Fund (BCLF).

Mrs Coleman had been treated at the suite for bowel cancer for two years prior to her death in 2015.

Her sister-in-law Joan Waterfall said: “She was well looked after here at Pilgrim Hospital, she thought the staff were all brilliant and couldn’t fault them. When I would accompany her to appointments staff were really lovely to me too.

“Wendy’s husband John passed away 12 years earlier and was supported by the Boston Cancer Leukaemia Fund so she wanted to support both.

“We hope the money will help with the comfort of patients at the chemo suite and make a difference.”

Chemotherapy suite sister Mandy Logue said she was ‘extremely grateful for the generous donation’.

She said: “Wendy was a lovely lady. I was so shocked when Joan and Peter [Wendy’s husband] came in with the cheque – we are very grateful. The money will really make a difference to our patients.”

New double-glazed windows have been ordered for the chemo suite along with new chairs and footstools for patients to use while undergoing treatment.

Privacy screens will help patients retain their dignity, while new tables will mean patients won’t have to share.

A trolley for the use of Sepsis treatment has also been bought, along with new chairs for the nurses at the desk.

Clinical director for clinical services Ciro Rinaldi said: “BCLF is grateful to Mr and Mrs Waterfall on behalf of Wendy Coleman for this amazing donation.

“BCLF is committed to support leukaemia and cancer patients during their difficult journey.

“Our charity has funded research projects over many years, to study and understand why those disease develop and how we can eradicate them.

“It is thanks to contributions like this that such a mission can continue.”