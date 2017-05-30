Parrot owners grateful to Skegness people for helping to find pet

A holidaymaker has spoken of his gratitude to the people of Skegness for helping reunite him with his beloved pet parrot after the animal suffered a four-day ordeal in the wild.

Mark Bates and JJ Palanas lost Bentley last Monday when the bird flew out of their caravan in Ingoldmells.

The couple made a public appeal – one supported by The Standard – to find their feathered friend.

On Friday afternoon, Mark and JJ were near their home in Grantham when they received a call from Maxine Taylor, who lives on a farm in Hogsthorpe.

Her son Riley Taylor, 18, had been in his tractor when he saw crows dive-bombing something in the field.

Riley initially thought it was a pigeon, but then realised that it was a parrot.

Maxine had seen The Standard’s appeal so could identify Bentley.

Mark and JJ made their way to Hogsthorpe and were reunited with Bentley, who said “hello” as soon as he saw them.

They took Bentley to Orby Vets, as he had lost weight.

He is now resting at home.

Mark said: “People in Skegness are so lovely. We are eternally grateful.

“It is a happy ending to an interesting story.”