Parents raise £340 for trips for Skegness school pupils

Pupils at a Skegness school can look forward to some exciting trips, thanks to parents who held a successful fundraiser.

Lesley and Katie Crane held a tombola at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness on Saturday to raise funds for Year 3 classes at Seathorne Primary School.

Debbi Croxford, family welfare officer, said they were amazed and astounded at the parental support shown by Lesley and Katie Crane.

She said:”Lesley and Katie (with the aid of Katie’s daughter) spent all day Saturday at the Hildreds Centre, manning a tombola to raise funds for Year 3 classes.

“Their amazing efforts raised £340, which will go towards trips and events for Year 3 classes.

“Seathorne Primary would like to say a massive thank you to Katie, Lesley, their helper.”