Pancake event in Gayton le Marsh to support refugees

Residents are being asked to show their solidarity with refugees seeking sanctuary in England.

A ‘pancakes to protect’ charity event takes place at Gayton le Marsh Village Hall on Friday February 24 (5pm -7pm).

For just £6, you will get savoury and sweet pancakes, tea or soft drink, and the opportunity to socialise with those who care about ‘people without papers’.

The event is being hosted by East Lindsey Area of Sanctuary - find out more information at www.facebook.com/areaofsanctuaryeastlindsey.