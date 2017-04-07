Paddington display in aid of good cause

A model of Paddington Bear is to go on show at Skegness’ Hildreds Shopping Centre to help raise money for charity.

The Peruvian native will be seen as part of an Easter display created to help raise money for Marie Curie.

It runs from this Saturday to Sunday, April 23.

The centre will also be putting on an Easter egg hunt with a difference. This will see shoppers challenged to track down marmalade sandwiches, Paddington’s favourite snack, and note their location on a form for a chance to win a prize.

There will also be a colouring competition to win Easter goodies.