Owners are ‘devastated’: Have you seen Buddy?

The owners of an eight-year-old Staffie say they are devastated after their pet escaped through a caravan window in Skegness and they were unable to catch him.

Buddy had been out all night when he was spotted this morning near McDonald’s on the seafront “looking a bit scared”.

Since his picture was posted on Facebook there have been several sightings around town, including Lincoln Road, but by the time his owners get there he has moved on.

The most recent sighting posted on social media was between ‘Gibraltar Point and Seacroft on the marsh area’.

Mark Airth said: “There have been lots of posts on Facebook but so far we haven’t been able to find him.

“We’re devastated. We’d just bought caravan on Skegness Water Leisure Park and went there on Friday and escaped through the window.

“I had to go back home to work but my partner has stayed to continue the search.

“We just want him home. Please get in touch if you see him.”

Anyone who spots Buddy should call 07525784449.