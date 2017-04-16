Outstanding pupils from Skegness receive honours

Awards have been presented to a host of outstanding pupils at a primary school in Skegness.

An end-of-term celebration service before the Easter break at The Richmond School, in Richmond Drive, saw the presentation of Tick Trophies to worthy pupils.

Award-winners at the Richmond School.

These are given out for an array of positive qualities, including good work, kindness, politeness, and improvement in any aspect of the curriculum.

Also pictured are Gold Leaf winners from the school.

These are given out weekly to recognise something outstanding a pupil has done, however small.

“We believe that learning happens over time and sometimes in small steps,” a spokesman for the school said.