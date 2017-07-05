Out of control bonfire sparks alarm in Skegness

Firefighters were called to an address in Skegness after a bonfire got out of control.

A crew from Wainfleet was deployed to Hoylake Drive at 8.23pm last night.

They extinguished the fire using one hose reel and a drag.

Earlier, crews from Skegness and Alford were called to a derelict building in South Road, Sutton-on-Sea.

The aeriel ladder platform was drafted in from Boston Fire Station.

There was severe damage to 40 per cent of the building and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said they would be back at the scene today to investigate the cause,