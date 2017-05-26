Open Mic event comes live from Skegness for Local Radio Day

Music will be filling the airwaves today when a community radio station broadcasts live in Skegness.

County Linx will be holding a third Open Mic Day outside the Lifeboat Station to mark Local Radio Day.

Marty Wilson and Anthony Etherton will be performing live on the County Linx bus stage.

Local Radio Day celebrates the partnership that exists between radio stations and their listeners. It can provide skills and training to local people.

County Linx Radio, based in Irby, is an internet radio station and was set up as a project by a community group. It supports local and charitable events around the county.

