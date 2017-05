The Old Rectory, in Church Lane, East Keal, is taking part in the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on Sunday, May 21, from 2pm to 5pm.

This rambling cottage garden features seats well-placed to appreciate the special views and plant combinations, or for just relaxing and enjoying the peace.

Admission is priced at £3.50 (free for children).

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million every year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.