Onlookers film and ‘make fun’ of officer assaulted while arresting street drinker in Skegness

Have your say

Police have expressed their disappointment that onlookers chose to film and make fun of an officer being attacked while making an arrest in Skegness rather than help her.

The incident was tweeted by Community Beat Manager Sally West yesterday.

Some of the people videoing were local business owners and other adults who are the very people who have complained of the street drinking issues. A/Chief Insp Colin Haigh

She said: “Been assaulted whilst arresting drunk and disorderly. People just stood by watching and filming!! #disappointed @lincspolice”

Acting Chief Inspector Colin Haigh replied he was disappointed people stood and watched rather than helped an officer in trouble. He tweeted: “Tackling crime and ASB is a police/community partnership. I’m disappointed people chose to film rather than help an officer in trouble”

He told the Standard this morning: “The public have continually asked the police to deal with street drinkers over the last few weeks.

“In order to respond to these concerns the local police team have been positively dealing with all complaints.

“Yesterday, PC West attended a report of street drinking and was assaulted whilst effecting an arrest.

“Instead of assisting a lone police officer in trouble some members of the public decided it was a better use of their time to video the incident and make fun at PC West’s situation.

“Some of the people videoing were local business owners and other adults who are the very people who have complained of the street drinking issues.

“I am bitterly disappointed that they chose this course of action instead of assisting their community beat manager.

“I also want to make it clear that street drinking is a community issue and cannot be solved by the police alone.

“We need help from all sections of the community and our partners to address the issue in the long term.

l See today’s Skegness Standard for article on police action on street drinkers in Skegness