Online system for sexual healthcare

An online booking system is now available for sexual health appointments in Lincolnshire.

The system will allow new and existing patients to access appointments across the county for the forthcoming 48 hour period.

Once registered, users can chooses from a variety of appointments including testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV testing, and routine and emergency contraception.

By typing in a postcode, this will bring up available clinics for users.

To access the booking system or for further details, visit: www.lincolnshire healthyfamilies.nhs.uk/sexual health.

The central booking line can still be used to book by calling 01522 309309.