On the right tracks to promote county

Thousands of London commuters tasted Lincolnshire life when representatives of the Poacher Line visited to promote the county as the place to go last week.

The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership were at London’s King Cross Railway Station to launch the ‘Scenic Rail Britain’ campaign, which aims to help tourists access ‘hidden gems’ while promoting rail travel.

The Poacher Line goes from Grantham to Skegness, running through Boston and Sleaford along the way.

The group, joined by the Lincoln Knights, promoted the county’s history and iconic locations while handing out traditional Lincolnshire plum loaf to thousands of commuters.

Partnership officer Kaye Robinson said: “Today’s event and the Scenic Rail Britain campaign is a great opportunity for us to promote our wonderful railway line to thousands of commuters and potential visitors.

“We know very well that Lincolnshire has so much to offer domestic and foreign visitors: from beautiful coastline, to quaint villages, to the fascinating history and majestic sites of our towns.

“We hope that Scenic Rail Britain will help us get that across to wider audiences, and encourage people to visit by rail rather than car.

“It’s an enjoyable way to travel that gives a different perspective, benefits the local economy, and means less traffic, noise and pollution in our communities.”

Scenic Rail Britain, run by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, highlights the huge range of landscapes, sights and attractions that can be enjoyed and accessed by train.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP), said: “Many people don’t realise the scope for seeing Britain’s stunning landscapes, pretty villages and historic sites by rail – and making use of our wonderful, often little-known, ‘community rail’ lines, like the Poacher Line, is a great way to do this.”

For more information visit www.scenicrailbritain.com