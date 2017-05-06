Olympic hopes of skatepark in Skegness

A skatepark in Skegness is hoping to carve a future Olympian with the start of new skateboard classes for beginners.

Skateboard England, formed in 2015 after the inclusion of the sport in the Olympic Games. is supporting the classes at X-site Skatepark as part of its campaign to promote the future of skateboarding in England.

Lee Roberts, manager at Lincolnshire’s only indoor and outdoor skatepark on North Parade, said: “With this in mind we have now introduced beginners’ skateboard lessons.

“if someone takes inspiration from a sport or an activity and there is the scope for them to develop and progress, potentially to Olympic level then that is only a good thing – and if we can help to nurture those early interests even better.

“Since we have been running lessons, we have had a nine-year-old lad learn how to skate and he is now already travelling around to other skateparks in the country to enter events.

“Charlie Hart, from Huttoft, has just taken part in one of the rounds of the UK Vert Skating series.

“We are sponsoring him in order to help him get to events and use the park as much as he needs, as well as helping him with purchasing equipment when he needs it. Hopefully we can start to find him some sponsors.”

Lessons are led by a qualified skateboard instructor, currently the only one in the county. They take place from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in term time and on Fridays in school holidays.

For more information, call X-site Skatepark on 01754 762579 or visit www.xsiteskatepark.co.uk