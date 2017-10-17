Olympic gold medallist to attend opening ceremony of Aldi in Skegness

Olympic gold medallist and MBE Shona McCallin is heading to Skegness to host the grand opening of Aldi’s newest store.

The women’s hockey team member at the 2016 Games in Rio will be taking part in a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am on Thursday, alongside store manager Shaun Bolland.

Volunteers from the Skegness RNLI team will also be there to receive a donation of Super 6 fresh produce, as part of the store’s commitment to supporting the local community.

Those who attend Aldi Skegness’ grand opening will have the chance to chat with Shona about her achievements with Team GB, as well as hold a real Olympic gold medal.

Shona commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to be officially opening the Skegness store and I think it’s an exciting step for the local community. As Aldi has sponsored Team GB for some time now, I know how dedicated it is when it comes to supporting positive causes across the UK. The RNLI and Salvation Army do fantastic work, and it’s great that Aldi is supporting them in this way.”

Twenty-four new jobs have been created with the store launch. Store Manager Shaun said: “This is Aldi’s first store in Skegness, so we’ll showcase the quality and value for money of our products right from the start. Shoppers can expect great service from a dedicated team that will make sure everybody leaves with a smile.”

The first 30 shoppers to arrive on the morning will each receive a complimentary bag full of delicious fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range as part of the store’s “Get Set to Eat Fresh” initiative, which aims to encourage young people to cook healthy meals.

Customers will also benefit from 233 car parking bays and 1,254 sqm of retail space.

The store, located at Quora Retail Park, Burgh Road, Skegness, PE25 2RT, will open on Thursday at 8am.

Opening times are Mondays to Saturdays 8am to 10pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.