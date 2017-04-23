Old Rectory in East Keal opens for garden scheme

The Old Rectory in East Keal is opening its door today, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

It will be open to visitors from 2pm to 5pm.

This rambling cottage garden has steps and a pathway leading to seats which are well placed.

The garden also has a dry border, vegetable path, orchard, woodland walk and wild flower meadow.

Owner of The Old Rectory Mrs Ruth Ward is happy to answer any questions from visitors.

Admission to the garden is £3.50 for adults and free for children.

There will be home made tea and plants available on the day.

For details, call 01790 752477 or email rfjward@btinternet.com

East Keal is located two miles south of Spilsby.

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million each year for national nursing, garden and other charitable causes.