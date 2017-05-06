‘Oh yeah, Oh yeah’: Meet Skegness’ new town crier at annual council meeting

Skegness’ new Town Crier will make his first appearance at the annual meeting of Skegness Town Council.

Steve O’Dare will attend Wednesday’s meeting in full regalia, making a very different meeting this year.

The meeting has a new format aimed at helping to keep residents better informed.

A number of speakers have been lined up, including Lisa Collins, BID Development manager, and representatives of other community organisations.

There will also be feedback from the Crime Prevention Panel, updates from the British Legion and information about the Shoreline magazine.

A display about the Neighbourhood Development Plan will be on show and the council is seeking interest from those who would like to be part of it.

The meeting takes place at the Town Hall on North Parade at 7pm.