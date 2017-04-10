Oh what a sizzler in Skegness! But it’s frustration for motorists over parking

Scorching temperatures saw thousands of day-trippers flock to Skegness at the weekend to soak up the sun.

Reports that the resort could be hotter than Iziba saw bookings up in hotels and guest houses.

Visitors on Skegness Pier watch families soaking up the sun on the beach. ANL-171004-133002001

Attractions also reported a busy weekend. Nicky Yeadon of Skegness Natureland said: “It shows Skegness is still a popular choice for visitors.

“It was lovely to see all the visitors at Natureland enjoying the feeding times for the seals and penguins, welcoming the alpacas, Lucky, Apollo and Endeavour, back from the winter quarters and seeing the newly-hatched tropical butterflies enjoying the sunshine in the Floral Palace.”

Tony Tye, chairman of Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “It’s been fantastic. I was at the boating lake this morning and they didn’t close until 9pm last night.”

Carolyn Wilkinson, director at Skegness Pier, said: “We had an extremely busy weekend with the weather being so fabulous. The roads, however, in Skegness itself were gridlocked for a lot of the afternoon.”

Roads in Skegness were gridlocked in the afternoon. These motorists are trying to leave a seafront car park. Photo: Kathleen Milward ANL-171004-133048001

Frustrated motorists searching for car parks with spaces were highlighted by Russell Sparkes, general manager of the Grosvenor House Hotel. He posted on Facebook yesterday: “We have just sat and watched over 100 cars go into the pier car park and come back out because they haven’t opened the barriers to park on the grass.”

Addressing East Lindsey District Council who run the car parks he said: “We have businesses to run and need customers to pay your rates and your wages.”

The weekend and the car parks situation are on the agenda at tonight’s meeting of Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

A newly-hatched tropical butterflies enjoying the sunshine in the Floral Palace at Skegness Natureland. ANL-171004-133407001